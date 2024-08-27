District Admin Conducts Crackdown Against Petrol Pumps
Sumaira FH Published August 27, 2024 | 08:18 PM
District administration Abbottabad on Tuesday started a crackdown against petrol pumps to ensure accurate measurement
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2024) District administration Abbottabad on Tuesday started a crackdown against petrol pumps to ensure accurate measurement.
Additional Assistant Commissioner Sanai Fatima conducted a raid at several petrol stations to ensure accurate petrol dispensing.
During the inspection she identified an 85-milliliter discrepancy at a petrol pump, leading to a fine of Rs 50,000. The petrol station has been directed to correct the gauge to meet regulatory standards.
Additionally, during inspection, Additional Assistant Commissioner Lubna Iqbal took action against the sale of open petrol in the market of Tehsil Havelian, and sealed the shop on violations.
She also visited Government High School Takia Sheikhaan to review classroom conditions and overall facilities, and inspected teacher attendance, and provision of clean drinking water, and assessing the cleanliness of washrooms.
She instructed school administration to enhance educational resources and improve student training.
Recent Stories
UN condemns Taliban's morality law targeting Afghan women
CS for effective collaboration between PNRA, district admin, Rescue 1122 to ensu ..
DPO visits Phularwan police station
Pak-Oman BPC review bilateral cooperation
Pak envoy meets DG Agence Presse Senegalais
Sindh Sports minister reviews arrangements for National Games
IHC reserves verdict on plea seeking formation of commission
Ahsan calls for utilizing China's expertise, technology in agriculture sector
Scattered rain with humid weather observed in city
PSO reports profit of PKR 15.9 billion in FY24
FBR rebuts rumors of upcoming amnesty scheme for smuggled vehicles
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Intellectuals, poets pay tribute to Singer Beejal Sindhi4 hours ago
-
Meeting focuses on resource utilization for maximum relief during prolonged rainfall4 hours ago
-
CS for effective collaboration between PNRA, district admin, Rescue 1122 to ensure seamless operatio ..5 hours ago
-
DPO visits Phularwan police station5 hours ago
-
Pak envoy meets DG Agence Presse Senegalais6 hours ago
-
Sindh Sports minister reviews arrangements for National Games6 hours ago
-
IHC reserves verdict on plea seeking formation of commission6 hours ago
-
Scattered rain with humid weather observed in city6 hours ago
-
PM for identification, strict action against terrorists involved in Balochistan’s incidents6 hours ago
-
'Planting trees is moral duty of everyone'6 hours ago
-
Matiari: DDMA meeting held, relevant departments directed to stay alert7 hours ago
-
Flux tower installed at experimental farm of Sindh Agriculture University TandoJam7 hours ago