District Admin Conducts Crackdown Against Petrol Pumps

Sumaira FH Published August 27, 2024 | 08:18 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2024) District administration Abbottabad on Tuesday started a crackdown against petrol pumps to ensure accurate measurement.

Additional Assistant Commissioner Sanai Fatima conducted a raid at several petrol stations to ensure accurate petrol dispensing.

During the inspection she identified an 85-milliliter discrepancy at a petrol pump, leading to a fine of Rs 50,000. The petrol station has been directed to correct the gauge to meet regulatory standards.

Additionally, during inspection, Additional Assistant Commissioner Lubna Iqbal took action against the sale of open petrol in the market of Tehsil Havelian, and sealed the shop on violations.

She also visited Government High School Takia Sheikhaan to review classroom conditions and overall facilities, and inspected teacher attendance, and provision of clean drinking water, and assessing the cleanliness of washrooms.

She instructed school administration to enhance educational resources and improve student training.

