District Admin Conducts Over 26,000 Raids Against Hoarders, Profiteers In May

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 28th May 2020 | 01:30 PM

District Admin conducts over 26,000 raids against hoarders, profiteers in May

Under a campaign launched by Rawalpindi District government against profiteering and hoarding, over 26,000 raids were conducted in seven tehsils of the district during May and fines amounting to over eight million rupees were imposed on the violators

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2020 ) :Under a campaign launched by Rawalpindi District government against profiteering and hoarding, over 26,000 raids were conducted in seven tehsils of the district during May and fines amounting to over eight million rupees were imposed on the violators.

According to a District Administration spokesman, the Administration constituted teams to check profiteering, hoarding and rate lists of daily use items while on the recommendations of the teams, several cases were also registered.

Following the directives of the Punjab government, the teams checked hoarding and profiteering and those found indulged in violation of the law were sent behind the bars while several persons found involved in profiteering, not displaying price lists and violating hygiene standards were also issued warnings, he added.

He said, the special campaign against profiteering would continue to ensure the provision of daily use items on controlled rates. The steps were being taken aimed at providing relief to the consumers, he added.

