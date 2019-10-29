District admin conducts price checking

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2019 ) :On the directives of Deputy Commissioner/commandant Malakand Levies Iqbal Hussain, AAC Batkhela, Muhib Khan visited Batkhela Bazaar and conducted price checking besides removing temporary encroachments.

During the visit, the AAC also inspected butcher shops, general stores, fruit shops etc and violators were fined/penalized accordingly.