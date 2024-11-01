District Admin Confiscates 304-kg Plastic Bags
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 01, 2024 | 12:00 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) Assistant Commissioner Sambrial Ghulam Fatima with the environment
department took action against shopkeepers selling plastic
and polythene bags.
The team raided shops and confiscated 304-kg plastic bags for selling
banned plastic bags.
The assistant commissioner said since June 5, 2024, a ban had been imposed on
manufacturing, selling and using plastic bags less than 75 microns thick in the
province.
Recent Stories
Three children among seven killed in Mastung blast
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 November 2024
Govt taking all possible measures to clean & green environment: Marriyum Aurangz ..
Why have Spain floods killed so many?
Federal Minister for Kashmir affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Amir Muqam urges Ganda ..
Amb Farooq commends Saudi media ministry for hosting Pakistan Week at Suwaidi Pa ..
PM, Sheikha Al Mayassa jointly inaugurate "MANZAR" exhibition
Cheema hopeful 8th JMC to unveil new avenues of trade
Innovation, policy for advancing right to food highlighted in World Food Day eve ..
UNICEF warns of ‘deadly’ consequences from Israel’s ban on UNRWA
Mohsin Naqvi accords stately welcome to Sikh yatrees at State Guest House
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Govt on right track, won't be derailed by PTI's conspiracies: Senator Irfan Siddiqui3 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi emphasizes role of business community in economic development3 minutes ago
-
Three children among seven killed in Mastung blast11 minutes ago
-
Events like Freej Art and Design Festival help bring nations closer: Tarar23 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 117,500 cusecs water33 minutes ago
-
Acting president, PM resolve to root out terrorism as Mastung blast kills children, policeman33 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt takes steps to combat rising smog levels in Lahore: Secretary53 minutes ago
-
Diwali celebrations at Governor House with spectacular display of fireworks2 hours ago
-
Indian troops martyr nine Kashmiris in October in IIOJK2 hours ago
-
Tarar congratulates newly elected office bearers of PBA2 hours ago
-
Mustang powerful explosion killed one, injured dozens2 hours ago
-
60,000 new enrollments in public schools under new owners in Punjab12 hours ago