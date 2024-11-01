District admin confiscates 304-kg plastic bags

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) Assistant Commissioner Sambrial Ghulam Fatima with the environment

department took action against shopkeepers selling plastic

and polythene bags.

The team raided shops and confiscated 304-kg plastic bags for selling

banned plastic bags.

The assistant commissioner said since June 5, 2024, a ban had been imposed on

manufacturing, selling and using plastic bags less than 75 microns thick in the

province.