District admin confiscates 5,000 flour bags

The district administration launched a crackdown on black marketing of flour and recovered 5,000 bags of flour worth Rs 3.2 million, packed in illegal bags, here on Saturday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2023 ) :The district administration launched a crackdown on black marketing of flour and recovered 5,000 bags of flour worth Rs 3.2 million, packed in illegal bags, here on Saturday.

Assistant Commissioner City Muhammad Murtaza, along with a team, launched a crackdown on the black marketing of flour and raided a godown situated at Shahdara.

The officer recovered bags of government flour packed in private bags.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali said that strict action was being taken against people involved in black marketing of flour.

He said special teams had been formed across the city to control black marketing of flour. Strict action was being taken against the flour mills over violation of the government flour quota, he warned. The crackdown would continue without any discrimination, he added.