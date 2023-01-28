UrduPoint.com

District Admin Confiscates 5,000 Flour Bags

Sumaira FH Published January 28, 2023 | 07:35 PM

District admin confiscates 5,000 flour bags

The district administration launched a crackdown on black marketing of flour and recovered 5,000 bags of flour worth Rs 3.2 million, packed in illegal bags, here on Saturday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2023 ) :The district administration launched a crackdown on black marketing of flour and recovered 5,000 bags of flour worth Rs 3.2 million, packed in illegal bags, here on Saturday.

Assistant Commissioner City Muhammad Murtaza, along with a team, launched a crackdown on the black marketing of flour and raided a godown situated at Shahdara.

The officer recovered bags of government flour packed in private bags.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali said that strict action was being taken against people involved in black marketing of flour.

He said special teams had been formed across the city to control black marketing of flour. Strict action was being taken against the flour mills over violation of the government flour quota, he warned. The crackdown would continue without any discrimination, he added.

Related Topics

Muhammad Ali Government Million Flour

Recent Stories

Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Muham ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Muhammad Azam Khan takes notice of ..

4 minutes ago
 Japan to Set Up Government Unit to Tackle Fake New ..

Japan to Set Up Government Unit to Tackle Fake News in April 2024 - Reports

4 minutes ago
 Na'at Khwan Muzaffar Warsi death anniversary

Na'at Khwan Muzaffar Warsi death anniversary

4 minutes ago
 The Sports Board Punjab (SBP) organises competitio ..

The Sports Board Punjab (SBP) organises competitions of Winter Sports Festival 2 ..

4 minutes ago
 IT exports remittance increases by 2.38% in 1st ha ..

IT exports remittance increases by 2.38% in 1st half of 2022-23

4 minutes ago
 Rybakina says struggled under Sabalenka 'pressure' ..

Rybakina says struggled under Sabalenka 'pressure' in final loss

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.