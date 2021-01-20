UrduPoint.com
District Admin Confiscates 8000kg Polythene Bags

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 20th January 2021 | 07:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :District Administration Peshawar Wednesday confiscated 8000 kilograms plastic bags from the whole sale market on Ashraf Road in a crackdown against the banned polythene bags.

On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner Peshawar, Mohammad Ali Asgar, the Assistant Commissioner City, Dr Ihtesham-ul-Haq and Assistant Commissioner (AC) Syed Nauman Ali Shah along with Town Municipal Administration (TMA) Town-I carried out operation against polythene bags at the whole sale market. Heavy contingent of police was also deployed to prevent any untoward incident.

During operation 8000 kilograms of polythene bags were recovered from 32 shops and confiscated them while 8 shopkeepers were also arrested in creating hurdles in the official work.

Deputy Commissioner Peshawar, Mohammad Ali Asghar said that the provincial government has banned the business of polythene shopping bags including its sale and purchase and the provincial government has launched crackdown against plastic bags under the same directives.

He said that district administration has already carried out such operations on University Road and Hayatabad and has declared these areas as polythene free zone of the district.

The Deputy Commissioner has warned trading community against the use of polythene plastic shopping bags otherwise stern legal proceedings would be initiated against them officers of the district administration have been put on alert in this regard.

He said that crackdown against polythene plastic bags would continue till the eradication of these bags while the arrested persons would face legal proceedings.

The confiscated plastic shopping bags would be discarded under the supervision of Enforcement Officer, Town-II, Qaiser Bacha.

