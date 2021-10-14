UrduPoint.com

District Admin Confiscates Illegally Sold Sugar

Thu 14th October 2021

District admin confiscates illegally sold sugar

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2021 ) :District Administration Tank on Thursday recovered sugar being supplied to bakeries and warehouses in black market from Utility Stores Corporation (USC).

The action was taken on a tip off that sugar allocated for utility stores quota was being supplied to bakery warehouses illegally.

On the directive of Deputy Commissioner Tank Muhammad Kabeer Afridi, Additional Assistant Commissioner Tank conducted raids on various bakery warehouses and recovered a large quantity of sugar.

The staff of the utility store Main Bazaar Tank was accused of being involved in the illegal activity.

After investigation, AAC Tank Shaukat Iqbal sealed the warehouses of utility stores and bakeries and imposed heavy fines on them.

The residents of Tank appealed Managing Director Utility Stores Corporation to take strict action against the culprits.

More Stories From Pakistan

