Open Menu

District Admin Confiscates Over 600kg Plastic Bags

Umer Jamshaid Published September 14, 2024 | 04:40 PM

District admin confiscates over 600kg plastic bags

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2024) The district administration confiscated over 600-kilogramme plastic bags after a ban was imposed by the Punjab government on single-use plastic and shopping bags with a thickness of less than 75 microns.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Bukhari said that the teams were strictly monitoring across the district.

He said that Rs 44,000 fine was also imposed on shopkeepers over violation.

He urged the citizens and shopkeepers to avoid use of shopping bags.

Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner Sunbal Javed along with Deputy Director Environment Sarfraz Anjum conducted a raid at Al-Jannat Road. They inspected the polythene wholesale and dealers shops and confiscated 38 kg prohibited polythene bags from Haji and sons plastic store.

DC directed the ACs to launch crackdown and tighten noose against shopkeepers involved in sale and purchase of plastic bags.

Related Topics

Government Of Punjab Fine Road Sale Muhammad Ali From

Recent Stories

PM directs to finalize E-Vehicles policy by Novemb ..

PM directs to finalize E-Vehicles policy by November

17 minutes ago
 Interior Minister condemns blast near police mobil ..

Interior Minister condemns blast near police mobile in Kuchlak

26 minutes ago
 Female polio worker allegedly raped, robbed in Jac ..

Female polio worker allegedly raped, robbed in Jacobabad

4 hours ago
 Legal Aid Society and Bond Advertising join forces ..

Legal Aid Society and Bond Advertising join forces to launch “Awaz Sab Ki” a ..

4 hours ago
 Fee E-motorbikes for students; check eligibility h ..

Fee E-motorbikes for students; check eligibility here

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 September 202 ..

7 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 September 2024

8 hours ago
 National Savings announces reduction in profit rat ..

National Savings announces reduction in profit rates

17 hours ago
 Imran Khan booked in fresh case of inciting rebell ..

Imran Khan booked in fresh case of inciting rebellion on X

17 hours ago
 United States and Pakistan Collaborate to Promote ..

United States and Pakistan Collaborate to Promote Investment, Showcasing Dynamic ..

18 hours ago
 Governor Punjab presents Rs150mln cheque to Arshad ..

Governor Punjab presents Rs150mln cheque to Arshad Nadeem

22 hours ago
 COAS vows to comprehensively defeat hostile terror ..

COAS vows to comprehensively defeat hostile terrorist nexus

22 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan