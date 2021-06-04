UrduPoint.com
District Admin Constitutes Task Force To Accelerate Corona Vaccine Drive

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 04th June 2021 | 11:47 PM

District Admin constitutes task force to accelerate corona vaccine drive

In order to accelerate corona vaccination process in Sanghar, district Administration has constituted a task force based on different departments under which about 300,000 people will be administered anti-covid vaccine within 3 months

SANGHAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2021 ) :In order to accelerate corona vaccination process in Sanghar, district Administration has constituted a task force based on different departments under which about 300,000 people will be administered anti-covid vaccine within 3 months.

In this connection an important meeting was chaired by Deputy Commissioner Imran-ul-Hassan Khuwaja in his office which was attended by the officers of Health ,PPHI, education, NGOs representatives and other departments.

DC directed to inject nearly 10,000 people in the district a daily basis while teachers, police personnel and employees of other departments will also be administered corona vaccine.

More Stories From Pakistan

