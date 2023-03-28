District admin continues action against profiteers

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2023 ) :The district administration is taking tangible measures to extend relief to citizens during the holy month of Ramzan by ensuring the provision of edible items at affordable prices.

As part of such efforts, Assistant Commissioner Dera Farhan Ahmed along with Tehsildar Dera Sajid Saleem visited Syndicate Mor vegetable market, Tank Adda and adjacent markets and checked the prices and quality of food items at various shops.

During the inspection, the AC found several shopkeepers involved in overcharging customers. He confiscated their national identity cards and imposed a fine on them after completing the mandatory legal process.

The AC Dera said the district administration was committed to extending relief to the people by providing them edible items at cheaper rates and directed shopkeepers to display notified price lists at prominent.

He said that operations against profiteers would continue indiscriminately and in that regard, no one would be allowed to take law into their own hands and sell food items at exorbitant rates.

He also appealed to people to register their complaints in his office so that timely action could be taken against violators.