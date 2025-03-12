Open Menu

District Admin Continues Crackdown Against Price Hike, Fines 53 Shopkeepers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 12, 2025 | 07:50 PM

District admin continues crackdown against price hike, fines 53 shopkeepers

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) The Hyderabad district administration has intensified its actions against profiteers and traders charging extra for essential goods, imposing fines on 53 shopkeepers and collecting a total of 55,500 rupees.

According to a handout issued on Wednesday, Assistant Commissioner City Babar Saleh Rahpoto and Mukhtiarkar Jawad Patoli conducted surprise visits to various markets in the city. They fined 9 shopkeepers a total of 10,000 rupees for charging above the prescribed prices.

Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner Latifabad Saud Baloch, Mukhtiarkar Ali Sher Badrani and Assistant Mukhtiarkar Asad Ullah Junejo took action in taluka Latifabad, fining 7 shopkeepers a total of 16,500 rupees for overpricing essential food items.

Similarly, in the Qasimabad taluka, 28 shopkeepers were fined a total of 24,000 rupees for profiteering, while in taluka rural, 9 shopkeepers were penalized with fines totaling 5,000 rupees.

Additionally, under the instructions of the Deputy Commissioner, the daily monitoring of fruit and vegetable auctions at the Sabzi Mandi continues, aiming to provide maximum relief to the public during the month of Ramazan.

Recent Stories

US strongly condemns terrorists’ attack on Jaffa ..

US strongly condemns terrorists’ attack on Jaffar Express train

2 minutes ago
 Partners Forum discusses enhancing cooperation to ..

Partners Forum discusses enhancing cooperation to achieve RTA’s objectives

26 minutes ago
 Gross banks’ assets up by 2.4% to AED 4,56 bill ..

Gross banks’ assets up by 2.4% to AED 4,56 billion at end of December 2024: C ..

26 minutes ago
 Emirates Cancer Society, Burjeel Cancer Institute ..

Emirates Cancer Society, Burjeel Cancer Institute sign agreement to enhance heal ..

56 minutes ago
 Ministry of Culture announces cultural, knowledge ..

Ministry of Culture announces cultural, knowledge programmes for UAE Reading Mon ..

1 hour ago
 Dubai International Aquatics Championships to attr ..

Dubai International Aquatics Championships to attract over 3000 swimmers

1 hour ago
Officials: SPL driving force behind intellectual, ..

Officials: SPL driving force behind intellectual, cultural growth

2 hours ago
 NCEMA to organise exhibition to enhance community ..

NCEMA to organise exhibition to enhance community preparedness for crises, emerg ..

2 hours ago
 Survivors of Jaffar Express attack share their ord ..

Survivors of Jaffar Express attack share their ordeal

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi's DCD organises 2025 Social Sector Strat ..

Abu Dhabi's DCD organises 2025 Social Sector Strategic Retreat

3 hours ago
 Sanad achieves AED4.92 billion in revenues for 202 ..

Sanad achieves AED4.92 billion in revenues for 2024, marking 40 percent surge

3 hours ago
 Etihad ESCO completes Dubai’s first energy savin ..

Etihad ESCO completes Dubai’s first energy savings performance contract

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan