Open Menu

District Admin Continues Crackdown Against Profiteers

Umer Jamshaid Published March 13, 2025 | 07:10 PM

District admin continues crackdown against profiteers

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2025) The Hyderabad district administration on Thursday continued crackdown against profiteers and traders charging excessive prices for essential goods during the month of Ramzan, a total fine of 87,000 rupees was collected from 74 shopkeepers.

According to details, assistant commissioner city Babar Saleh Rahpoto and mukhtiarkar Jawad Patoli conducted surprise visits to various markets in taluka city and imposed fines on 16 shopkeepers for charging more than the fixed prices, amounting to 30,000 rupees.

Meanwhile, assistant commissioner latifabad Saud Baloch, mukhtiarkar Ali Sher Badarani and assistant mukhtiarkar Asadullah Junejo visited different markets in taluka latifabad area and fined 8 shopkeepers a total of 20,000 rupees.

In addition, in qasimabad, fines totaling 30,000 rupees were collected from 42 shopkeepers, and in taluka rural areas, 8 shopkeepers were fined 7,000 rupees for similar violations.

Recent Stories

Emirates Driving Company distributes 34% cash divi ..

Emirates Driving Company distributes 34% cash dividend for 2024

15 minutes ago
 Al Etihad Payments, Mastercard collaborate to laun ..

Al Etihad Payments, Mastercard collaborate to launch ‘Jaywan - Mastercard’

31 minutes ago
 Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi marks 10th anniversary ..

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi marks 10th anniversary of healthcare transformation

1 hour ago
 Dubai Health leads organ donation efforts in UAE

Dubai Health leads organ donation efforts in UAE

1 hour ago
 End of March final deadline to update tax records ..

End of March final deadline to update tax records without administrative penalti ..

1 hour ago
 MoFA, MOI launch electronic integration for docume ..

MoFA, MOI launch electronic integration for document attestation, criminal recor ..

2 hours ago
RAK Properties reports record 40% revenue growth i ..

RAK Properties reports record 40% revenue growth in 2024

2 hours ago
 Indian media spread fake propaganda against Bangla ..

Indian media spread fake propaganda against Bangladesh military

2 hours ago
 Baniyas leads as Mother of the Nation Jiu-Jitsu Cu ..

Baniyas leads as Mother of the Nation Jiu-Jitsu Cup gets underway in Abu Dhabi

2 hours ago
 IPS 2025 boosts Dubai's real estate investment app ..

IPS 2025 boosts Dubai's real estate investment appeal

2 hours ago
 Punjab Home Dept orders QR code-based online verif ..

Punjab Home Dept orders QR code-based online verification for arms licenses

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Mobility launches Most Noble Number onli ..

Abu Dhabi Mobility launches Most Noble Number online charity auction to support ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan