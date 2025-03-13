District admin continues crackdown against profiteers

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2025) The Hyderabad district administration on Thursday continued crackdown against profiteers and traders charging excessive prices for essential goods during the month of Ramzan, a total fine of 87,000 rupees was collected from 74 shopkeepers.

According to details, assistant commissioner city Babar Saleh Rahpoto and mukhtiarkar Jawad Patoli conducted surprise visits to various markets in taluka city and imposed fines on 16 shopkeepers for charging more than the fixed prices, amounting to 30,000 rupees.

Meanwhile, assistant commissioner latifabad Saud Baloch, mukhtiarkar Ali Sher Badarani and assistant mukhtiarkar Asadullah Junejo visited different markets in taluka latifabad area and fined 8 shopkeepers a total of 20,000 rupees.

In addition, in qasimabad, fines totaling 30,000 rupees were collected from 42 shopkeepers, and in taluka rural areas, 8 shopkeepers were fined 7,000 rupees for similar violations.