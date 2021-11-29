UrduPoint.com

District Admin Continues Drive Against Sale Of Open Fuel In Abbottabad

Faizan Hashmi 17 seconds ago Mon 29th November 2021 | 07:06 PM

District admin continues drive against sale of open fuel in Abbottabad

Following the directives of the provincial government, district administration Abbottabad continued action against the violation of price list and sale of open petrol/diesel

ABBOABADTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2021 ) :Following the directives of the provincial government, district administration Abbottabad continued action against the violation of price list and sale of open petrol/diesel.

Assistant Commissioner III (AC) Abbottabad Ameen ul Hassan during a raid on the vendors against selling open patrol and diesel on high price, sealed three shops.

He said that legal action would also be taken in the court of Magistrate.

District administration also appealed to the masses to identify the shops and people who were selling open petrol, diesel and carnosine oil in their areas.

To ensure the price lists issued by the district administration Abbottabad Price Control Magistrates are vising their respective areas, Additional Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad inspected shops and markets of Thanda Choha and imposed fine on 2 Nan Shops for selling underweight Roti, the AAC also imposed fine on 3 grocery stores and 2 butchers for violation of price list.

District administration also directed the people to contact Control Room, through the Radio program or Citizen Portel Service if they found any profiteer or hoarder in their area.

Related Topics

Petrol Abbottabad Oil Fine Sale Portel Nan Price Market Government Court

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler pardons 442 prisoners ahead of UAE&#039; ..

RAK Ruler pardons 442 prisoners ahead of UAE&#039;s 50th National Day

7 minutes ago
 UAE celebrates Commemoration Day tomorrow

UAE celebrates Commemoration Day tomorrow

37 minutes ago
 Chairman RDA advises citizens to check status of h ..

Chairman RDA advises citizens to check status of housing societies before invest ..

20 seconds ago
 Lavrov-Blinken Talks on Sidelines of OSCE Summit i ..

Lavrov-Blinken Talks on Sidelines of OSCE Summit in Works - Moscow

21 seconds ago
 Zelenskyy Proposes Bill Allowing Foreign Troops Ta ..

Zelenskyy Proposes Bill Allowing Foreign Troops Take Part in Drills in Ukraine i ..

23 seconds ago
 91 shopkeepers fined for profiteering

91 shopkeepers fined for profiteering

25 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.