District admin continues drive against sale of open fuel in Abbottabad

ABBOABADTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2021 ) :Following the directives of the provincial government, district administration Abbottabad continued action against the violation of price list and sale of open petrol/diesel.

Assistant Commissioner III (AC) Abbottabad Ameen ul Hassan during a raid on the vendors against selling open patrol and diesel on high price, sealed three shops.

He said that legal action would also be taken in the court of Magistrate.

District administration also appealed to the masses to identify the shops and people who were selling open petrol, diesel and carnosine oil in their areas.

To ensure the price lists issued by the district administration Abbottabad Price Control Magistrates are vising their respective areas, Additional Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad inspected shops and markets of Thanda Choha and imposed fine on 2 Nan Shops for selling underweight Roti, the AAC also imposed fine on 3 grocery stores and 2 butchers for violation of price list.

District administration also directed the people to contact Control Room, through the Radio program or Citizen Portel Service if they found any profiteer or hoarder in their area.