District Admin Continues Monitoring Of Price Lists Of Food Items

Umer Jamshaid Published August 01, 2022 | 03:20 PM

District admin continues monitoring of price lists of food items

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2022 ) :The district administration on Monday continued its strict monitoring of food prices at fix rates and its teams visited various markets to check price list.

The administration on Monday issued price list of daily use commodities and fixed the per kilogram rate for chicken broilers at Rs 260. The rates of vegetables per kilogram include potato (white) Rs40, potato (red-new) Rs 60, onion Rs80, tomato (Afghani) Rs 100, tomato (local) Rs 70, cucumber Rs 60, garlic (Chinese) Rs 320, eggplant Rs100, pumpkin Rs 120, cauliflower Rs 100, cabbage Rs100, lemon Rs 150, ladyfinger Rs 80, and the rate of per Kg turnip was fixes at Rs 200 per kg.

Similarly, the per kilogram fruit rates were; mango (Langra) Rs110, mango (Sindhri) Rs200, mango (Fajri) Rs 140, mango (chaunsa) Rs160, apricot (Kabuli) Rs200, peach Rs170, plum Rs 180, grapes (white) Rs 160, watermelon Rs 60, Apple (golden) 150, apple (gaba) Rs 120, banana No 1 Rs 90 per dozen, banana No 2 Rs 60 per dozen and Cantaloupe (garma) Rs90 per kg.

Meanwhile, the teams of district administration led by Additional Assistant Commissioner Zainab Naqvi inspected restaurants situated on University Road. Five owners of the restaurants were arrested for selling unhygienic food and three other restaurants were sealed.

