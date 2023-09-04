Open Menu

District Admin Crackdown On Illegal Ammonium Nitrate Fertilizer Trade, Seizes 450 Bags

Sumaira FH Published September 04, 2023 | 04:50 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2023 ) :The district administration of Abbottabad Monday initiated a crackdown on illegal activities related to the use and smuggling of ammonium nitrate fertilizer.

Assistant Commissioner Headquarters, Saqlainn Salim in collaboration with the Deputy Director of Agriculture, led a successful raid targeting two illegal fertilizer dealers situated on Kala Pull and Chhona Road. The operation resulted in the confiscation of 450 bags of ammonium nitrate fertilizer.

In strict compliance with the directives of Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad, this action was taken in response to multiple complaints received regarding the illegal trade of fertilizers within the district.

Assistant Commissioner Saqleen Salim, accompanied by officials, Deputy Director of Agriculture Abbottabad, Muhammad Nasir lead the operation that culminated in the seizure of the fertilizer stockpile from a warehouse on Kala Pull and Chhona.

It is worth mentioning that the dealers involved in this operation were operating without valid licenses and had previously received warnings from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government. As a consequence of their illegal activities, First Information Reports (FIRs) have been filed against these dealers by the Department of Agriculture.

