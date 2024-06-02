Open Menu

District Admin Cracks Down On Illegal Tandoori Roti Price Increase In Abbottabad

Umer Jamshaid Published June 02, 2024 | 09:10 AM

District admin cracks down on illegal Tandoori Roti price increase in Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2024) In line with provincial government directives, district administration Abbottabad Sunday has launched a crackdown on violations related to Tandoori Roti pricing following a reduction in prices.

Administration imposed heavy fine on Nanbai Bashir But for illegal price hikes while penalties also imposed on 10 other shopkeepers.

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Khalid Iqbal instructed Assistant Commissioner Ahmad Maqsood to investigate reports of roti price increases. The joint effort, alongside Consumer Inspector Shahzad Saleem, aims to ensure compliance with regulations.

Citizens were urged to report any grievances regarding roti prices through various channels, including the district control room, Pakistan Citizen Portal mobile app, Marastiyal app, or the food Office. This concerted effort seeks to address the concerns of residents and ensure accountability among local shopkeepers.

For further inquiries, individuals can contact the District Control Room Abbottabad at 09929310553 or the District Food Office 09929310326.

