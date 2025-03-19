Open Menu

District Admin Cracks Down On Overpricing: 77 Arrested, 18 Shops Sealed

Umer Jamshaid Published March 19, 2025 | 02:50 PM

District admin cracks down on overpricing: 77 arrested, 18 shops sealed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2025) The Islamabad district administration has intensified its efforts to curb overpricing during Ramazan, reporting 410 enforcement actions, 77 arrests, and the sealing of 18 shops for violating official price lists.

Meanwhile, the district administration teams also imposed fines totalling Rs 258,000 in a drive to protect consumers from illegal profiteering, said the spokesman of ICT administration here.

In a recent performance report, the district administration revealed that Assistant Commissioners and Price Control Magistrates conducted 410 inspections across markets to monitor compliance with government-mandated rates. Officials stated that 18 shops were sealed for selling essential items at inflated prices, while 77 individuals were arrested for defying official pricing guidelines.

Meanwhile, fines worth Rs 258,000 were issued to businesses found overcharging for goods during Ramazan.

The administration emphasized that helpline complaints from citizens were addressed immediately, with teams dispatched to verify and act on reports of violations.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon, confirmed daily visits to Ramazan markets to ensure compliance with pricing rules and the availability of quality goods. "Our teams are taking strict action against illegal profiteers without exception," Memon said, urging residents to report overpricing via the official helpline.

The DC reiterated that the administration’s priority is to maintain fair pricing and supply chains during the holy month, adding that no tolerance will be shown for exploitation of consumers.

Residents are encouraged to report price violations immediately through the district helpline to trigger swift enforcement.

Recent Stories

Julphar announced as Lead Partner for 14th edition ..

Julphar announced as Lead Partner for 14th edition of AIM Congress 2025

1 hour ago
 UN condemns attack on Somali President’s convoy

UN condemns attack on Somali President’s convoy

1 hour ago
 Federal govt notifies holidays for Eid-ul-Fitr 202 ..

Federal govt notifies holidays for Eid-ul-Fitr 2025 in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Govt employees to get salaries on March 27 before ..

Govt employees to get salaries on March 27 before Eid-ul-Fitr 2025

2 hours ago
 International Charity Organisation launches projec ..

International Charity Organisation launches project to build integrated city in ..

2 hours ago
 World Bank approves loan of $102m for Pakistan

World Bank approves loan of $102m for Pakistan

2 hours ago
Pakistan Unites in Solidarity with Palestine and Y ..

Pakistan Unites in Solidarity with Palestine and Yemen, Demanding Global Actions

3 hours ago
 Waha Capital Shareholders approve 2024 dividend di ..

Waha Capital Shareholders approve 2024 dividend distribution

3 hours ago
 Securities and Commodities Authority holds 1st Boa ..

Securities and Commodities Authority holds 1st Board meeting in 2025

3 hours ago
 Tahnoon bin Zayed meets Donald Trump, discusses st ..

Tahnoon bin Zayed meets Donald Trump, discusses strategic partnership prospects

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 March 2025

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 March 2025

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan