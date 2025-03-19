District Admin Cracks Down On Overpricing: 77 Arrested, 18 Shops Sealed
Umer Jamshaid Published March 19, 2025 | 02:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2025) The Islamabad district administration has intensified its efforts to curb overpricing during Ramazan, reporting 410 enforcement actions, 77 arrests, and the sealing of 18 shops for violating official price lists.
Meanwhile, the district administration teams also imposed fines totalling Rs 258,000 in a drive to protect consumers from illegal profiteering, said the spokesman of ICT administration here.
In a recent performance report, the district administration revealed that Assistant Commissioners and Price Control Magistrates conducted 410 inspections across markets to monitor compliance with government-mandated rates. Officials stated that 18 shops were sealed for selling essential items at inflated prices, while 77 individuals were arrested for defying official pricing guidelines.
Meanwhile, fines worth Rs 258,000 were issued to businesses found overcharging for goods during Ramazan.
The administration emphasized that helpline complaints from citizens were addressed immediately, with teams dispatched to verify and act on reports of violations.
Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon, confirmed daily visits to Ramazan markets to ensure compliance with pricing rules and the availability of quality goods. "Our teams are taking strict action against illegal profiteers without exception," Memon said, urging residents to report overpricing via the official helpline.
The DC reiterated that the administration’s priority is to maintain fair pricing and supply chains during the holy month, adding that no tolerance will be shown for exploitation of consumers.
Residents are encouraged to report price violations immediately through the district helpline to trigger swift enforcement.
Recent Stories
Julphar announced as Lead Partner for 14th edition of AIM Congress 2025
UN condemns attack on Somali President’s convoy
Federal govt notifies holidays for Eid-ul-Fitr 2025 in Pakistan
Govt employees to get salaries on March 27 before Eid-ul-Fitr 2025
International Charity Organisation launches project to build integrated city in ..
World Bank approves loan of $102m for Pakistan
Pakistan Unites in Solidarity with Palestine and Yemen, Demanding Global Actions
Waha Capital Shareholders approve 2024 dividend distribution
Securities and Commodities Authority holds 1st Board meeting in 2025
Tahnoon bin Zayed meets Donald Trump, discusses strategic partnership prospects
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 March 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
District admin cracks down on overpricing: 77 arrested, 18 shops sealed5 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi Police arrest 54 professional beggars6 minutes ago
-
AIOU holds certificate distribution ceremony for Tajweed-ul-Quran classes6 minutes ago
-
KP Govt introduces E-Mazdoor Card for welfare of labours6 minutes ago
-
Ramazan Sahult bazaars set to facilitate people in Punjab: DC55 minutes ago
-
DC reviews LDP progress1 hour ago
-
Passenger dies due to falling from train1 hour ago
-
WFP organizes awareness session on fortified flour in Sukkur1 hour ago
-
Passenger dies after falling from train1 hour ago
-
Hike in sugar price intolerable: DPM/ FM Dar1 hour ago
-
PM launches countrywide drive to plant 41.7m saplings; urges nation's active participation1 hour ago
-
Federal govt notifies holidays for Eid-ul-Fitr 2025 in Pakistan2 hours ago