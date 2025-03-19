District admin cracks down on overpricing: 77 arrested, 18 shops sealed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2025) The Islamabad district administration has intensified its efforts to curb overpricing during Ramazan, reporting 410 enforcement actions, 77 arrests, and the sealing of 18 shops for violating official price lists.

Meanwhile, the district administration teams also imposed fines totalling Rs 258,000 in a drive to protect consumers from illegal profiteering, said the spokesman of ICT administration here.

In a recent performance report, the district administration revealed that Assistant Commissioners and Price Control Magistrates conducted 410 inspections across markets to monitor compliance with government-mandated rates. Officials stated that 18 shops were sealed for selling essential items at inflated prices, while 77 individuals were arrested for defying official pricing guidelines.

The administration emphasized that helpline complaints from citizens were addressed immediately, with teams dispatched to verify and act on reports of violations.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon, confirmed daily visits to Ramazan markets to ensure compliance with pricing rules and the availability of quality goods. "Our teams are taking strict action against illegal profiteers without exception," Memon said, urging residents to report overpricing via the official helpline.

The DC reiterated that the administration’s priority is to maintain fair pricing and supply chains during the holy month, adding that no tolerance will be shown for exploitation of consumers.

Residents are encouraged to report price violations immediately through the district helpline to trigger swift enforcement.