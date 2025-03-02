District Admin Cracks Down On Price Gougers
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 02, 2025 | 05:50 PM
CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2025) The district administration is active against price gougers. A cordon has been tightened against those selling essential commodities at high prices.
The Assistant Commissioners are taking swift action. Those selling fruits and other items including chicken at high prices have been fined thousands of rupees.
Regarding this, Deputy Commissioner Chiniot Safiullah Gondal said that strong action will be taken against those who do not sell items at the fixed rates and price gougers will also be sent to jail.
He said that during the month of Ramadan, essential commodities are available at a relatively lower price than the general market in the Model Bazaar/Ramadan Sahulat Bazaar.
12 stalls have also been set up in the tehsils to sell sugar at Rs 130 per kilogram. They will ensure relief to consumers during the month of Ramadan.
He said that the sacks of price gougers will be rounded up. Citizens should file a complaint of overcharging; price gougers will not be able to escape the action. Assistant Commissioners and Price Control magistrates keep a close watch on the prices of fruits including chicken, besan.
Recent Stories
Austria regains status as electricity exporter due to renewable energy
RTA signs AED6 billion agreement with Dubai Holding to enhance access to key dev ..
Digital Dubai awarded 'Great Place to Work' certification for 2nd year
Brand Dubai, Ferjan Dubai launch 'Dubai’s Best Decorated Ramadan Homes' compet ..
NAS Padel Championship to kick off Monday in Dubai
Muslim Council of Elders deploys Ramadan convoys to promote moderation, toleranc ..
China's Qingdao leads coastal restoration efforts for marine sustainability
Emirati businessman Gheyath Mohammad Gheyath contributes AED7 million to Fathers ..
Israel stops humanitarian aid entry to Gaza
Dubai's energy demand rises 5.4% in 2024
Sharjah Consultative Council discusses housing policies, future plans
UAE Judo wins Bronze medal in Tashkent Grand Slam
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Four including most wanted human smuggler arrested6 minutes ago
-
Death anniversary of renowned Urdu poet Nasir Kazmi observed6 minutes ago
-
Dry weather forecast for Sindh6 minutes ago
-
NIBD welfare society fundraiser held6 minutes ago
-
112,300 families to get pay orders in Sialkot dist under Ramazan package: DC6 minutes ago
-
District admin cracks down on Price Gougers6 minutes ago
-
3.1 earthquake jolts Qilla Abdullah7 minutes ago
-
Govt taking initiatives to develop Baloch culture for introducing it globally: Rubaba7 minutes ago
-
PFA destroys 260 liter juice7 minutes ago
-
NIRC introduces modern digital system to minimise pendency, 80% pending cases resolved in three mont ..36 minutes ago
-
Hoti condoles with Haq family, denounces attack37 minutes ago
-
District admin ensures price control during Ramazan in Abbottabad1 hour ago