District admin cracks down on Price Gougers

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2025) The district administration is active against price gougers. A cordon has been tightened against those selling essential commodities at high prices.

The Assistant Commissioners are taking swift action. Those selling fruits and other items including chicken at high prices have been fined thousands of rupees.

Regarding this, Deputy Commissioner Chiniot Safiullah Gondal said that strong action will be taken against those who do not sell items at the fixed rates and price gougers will also be sent to jail.

He said that during the month of Ramadan, essential commodities are available at a relatively lower price than the general market in the Model Bazaar/Ramadan Sahulat Bazaar.

12 stalls have also been set up in the tehsils to sell sugar at Rs 130 per kilogram. They will ensure relief to consumers during the month of Ramadan.

He said that the sacks of price gougers will be rounded up. Citizens should file a complaint of overcharging; price gougers will not be able to escape the action. Assistant Commissioners and Price Control magistrates keep a close watch on the prices of fruits including chicken, besan.