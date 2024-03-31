District admin cracks down on profiteers, imposes Rs 4.4 million fines

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2024) After the imposition of a fine amounting Rs 4.4 million on profiteers, the district administration decided to expedite the process of raids further to discourage artificial inflation, especially in the last 10 days of Ramzan ul Mubarak.

During the ongoing month, the special price control magistrates managed to ensure the arrest of 263 shopkeepers involved in extracting undue profit by violating the price lists. Deputy Commissioner Rizwan Qadeer ordered the officers to keep checking markets on a daily basis.

He added that price lists were being made following consultation with the traders and other stakeholders. Nobody will be allowed to exploit the masses, he stated.

The persons who would be found exploiting masses would mark Eid in lock ups or jails , said official sources.