District Admin Cracks Down On Quack Doctors, Substandard Medicines

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 23, 2024 | 12:30 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2024) The district administration on Monday has intensified efforts to ensure the provision of quality healthcare facilities and to address issues related to public health and safety.

In line with government directives, significant actions are being taken to tackle quack doctors, ensure the availability of quality medicines, and regulate the pricing and hygiene standards in the district.

As part of this initiative, Additional Assistant Commissioner 1, Sana Fatima, conducted inspections of various medical stores and clinics along with the health staff.

During these inspections, actions were taken against quack doctors and instances of selling substandard, unregistered, and prohibited drugs.

Store owners found violating the rules were penalized, and a broader crackdown on such malpractices has been initiated.

Additionally, addressing concerns about overpriced chicken meat, substandard meat, and violations of hygiene standards, Additional Assistant Commissioner III, Shamim Ullah, inspected shops, hotels, and vegetable vendors in Mandian and on Mansehra Road near Ayub Medical Complex.

Several shopkeepers were fined on the spot for selling chicken meat at inflated prices and for failing to adhere to hygiene standards.

