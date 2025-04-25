District Admin, Departments Lauded For Successful Conduct Of Derajat Festival 2025
Faizan Hashmi Published April 25, 2025 | 11:20 AM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Sarah Rehman has praised the efforts of the district administration and all line departments for their commendable performance in the successful organization and excellent arrangements for the Derajat festival.
She expressed these views while presiding over a meeting held at her office to appreciate the officers and staff who rendered outstanding services during the festival.
The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioners Syed Gulfam Abbas, Farhan Ahmed, Adnan Jameel, Assistant Commissioners, and representatives from departments including Health, education, Police, TMA, WSSC, Rescue 1122, and others.
She said that various events of the festival were organized at different venues, and all departments put in their utmost efforts to ensure not only smooth arrangements but also the successful execution of the events.
From security to cleanliness, track preparation, traffic management, and stall arrangements, timely and effective measures were taken, she added.
She highlighted that teamwork and mutual cooperation among the departments played a key role in the event’s success. Wherever shortcomings were observed, they were addressed immediately.
She also distributed certificates of appreciation among officers and staff for their exceptional performance, while all departments assured their continued support and cooperation in future initiatives.
APP/slm
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 April 2025
PSL 2025 Match 14 Lahore Qalandars vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who W ..
Pakistan Rangers detain Indian BSF soldier for border violation
PSL X: Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi to lock horns today
What will be future of Asia Cup 2025, T20 World Cup 2026 and Champions Trophy 20 ..
Gold price remains unchanged in Pakistan’s local markets
First teaser for Netflix web series Wednesday Season 2 released
Pahalgam attack result of Modi govt’s Hindutva-driven policies: Congress leade ..
Sit-in on National Highway against six canals causes suspension to nationwide me ..
BCCI again brings politics into sport as Fancode suspends PSL livestreaming in I ..
Pakistan gives befitting response to India, suspends trade, closes Wagah border ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
District admin, departments lauded for successful conduct of Derajat festival 20255 minutes ago
-
14 power thieves nabbed5 minutes ago
-
Governor condemns Pahalgam incident, Indian allegations against Pakistan5 minutes ago
-
Punjab launches groundbreaking report on women protection helpline 173735 minutes ago
-
CM Maryam’s women-centric vision transforming Punjab’s social landscape35 minutes ago
-
ETO discusses GBSP in meeting35 minutes ago
-
Punjab’s Livestock sector gets a farmer-friendly makeover1 hour ago
-
Domestic dispute turns deadly, uncle kills nephew and ex-son-in-law in Hazro10 hours ago
-
Teenage girl abducted in Hassanabdal10 hours ago
-
Smuggled goods worth millions seized in joint operation in Bolton Market11 hours ago
-
JKLF (Yasin Malik) condemns terrorist attack on tourists in IIOJK11 hours ago
-
Steps being taken to provide modern facilities to students: Fahad Shahbaz11 hours ago