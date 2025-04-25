Open Menu

District Admin, Departments Lauded For Successful Conduct Of Derajat Festival 2025

Faizan Hashmi Published April 25, 2025 | 11:20 AM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Sarah Rehman has praised the efforts of the district administration and all line departments for their commendable performance in the successful organization and excellent arrangements for the Derajat festival.

She expressed these views while presiding over a meeting held at her office to appreciate the officers and staff who rendered outstanding services during the festival.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioners Syed Gulfam Abbas, Farhan Ahmed, Adnan Jameel, Assistant Commissioners, and representatives from departments including Health, education, Police, TMA, WSSC, Rescue 1122, and others.

She said that various events of the festival were organized at different venues, and all departments put in their utmost efforts to ensure not only smooth arrangements but also the successful execution of the events.

From security to cleanliness, track preparation, traffic management, and stall arrangements, timely and effective measures were taken, she added.

She highlighted that teamwork and mutual cooperation among the departments played a key role in the event’s success. Wherever shortcomings were observed, they were addressed immediately.

She also distributed certificates of appreciation among officers and staff for their exceptional performance, while all departments assured their continued support and cooperation in future initiatives.

More Stories From Pakistan