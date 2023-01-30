District admin DIK starts implementation on closure of markets, marriage halls

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2023 ) :The district administration of D I Khan has started implementing the federal government's decision to close all markets, shopping malls and business centres at 8:30 pm and marriage halls at 10 pm in a bid to conserve energy.

In light of the Federal government decision regarding energy saving, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to implement the same steps by issuing directives to traders and markets owner to close business well before at the notified time.

To ensure the implementation of the energy saving campaign, the district administration last night carried out visits to marriage halls, restaurants and other different places of the city.

On the directions of Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Qaiser Khan, Assistant Commissioner Dera Farhan Ahmed along with AC Paharpur Muhammad Aneeq Anwar last night visited various Marriage Halls situated at Daraban road and Grid road .

During the inspection, the hall owners and management were asked to comply with the government orders of closing the programmes till 10:00 p.m.

The officials of district administration strictly warned various marriage hall owners for violating government orders.

They said the representatives of district administration would pay daily visits and the instructions issued for closure of business at the notified time would be strictly implemented and legal action would be taken in case of violation.

They appealed to citizens to cooperate with the district administration in implementation of the order by the government and close their businesses at the notified time to avoid legal action.