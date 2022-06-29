UrduPoint.com

District Admin Directs For Measures To Clean Drains Before Monsoon: Tariq Marwat

Muhammad Irfan Published June 29, 2022 | 09:28 PM

District admin directs for measures to clean drains before monsoon: Tariq Marwat

The District administration is taking all possible steps to prevent urban flooding in collaboration with the allied departments

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2022 ) :The District administration is taking all possible steps to prevent urban flooding in collaboration with the allied departments.

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Tariq Salam Marwat expressed these views while chairing a meeting on the rehabilitation of the sewage system, cleaning of drains and urban flooding.

The meeting discussed issues related to the progress regarding the cleaning of drains, and elimination of encroachments on drains and briefed the meeting on urban flooding while heads of concerned agencies were also present on the occasion.

Representative Ayub Medical College gave a briefing on the ongoing construction of drains around Ayub Medical Complex, Ayub Medical College and Small Industries for cleaning and control of water flow.

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad urged the TMA, Abbottabad Cantonment board (ACB), Station Headquarters, WSSCA, Local Government, and Irrigation Department to pay attention to the cleaning of drains and end the encroachment on drains before rains.

All possible steps should be taken to protect the city from floods like in previous years.

He further said that the work of extension should be completed as soon as possible so that garbage and debris cleaning was completed to avoid blockage.

Tariq Salam Marwat called for the cooperation of the citizens and urged them to refrain from dumping garbage in the drains to ensure cleanliness and the elimination of encroachments.

The DC also ordered that cleaning of NHA drains and culverts should be ensured and garbage should be shifted to places outside the city immediately after cleaning.

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad commended the performance of Irrigation, ACB, and WSSCA during the last rains in the city and directed to expedite the cleaning work in the future.

