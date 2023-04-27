District admin directs people residing near streams and rivers for precautionary measures ahead of rainfall

Assistant Commissioner of Havelian, Lubna Iqbal Monday has advised people residing around major streams and canals of Tehsil Havelian to take precautionary measures prior to the heavy rains which have been forecast by the Met department on 30th April

HAVELIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2023 ) :Assistant Commissioner of Havelian, Lubna Iqbal Monday has advised people residing around major streams and canals of Tehsil Havelian to take precautionary measures prior to the heavy rains which have been forecast by the Met department on 30th April.

According to the details, the met department has issued an alert of heavy rainfall which can trigger flash floods in the rivers, ravines and streams of the Tehsil Havelain, keeping in view the alert AC Havelian directed the people living in the surrounding areas, particularly farmers that there is a possibility of heavy rains on or around April 30th.

Assistant Commissioner Lubna Iqbal has given prior notice to all those individuals who are associated with farming and other activities to take their own protective measures. Those living in the populations around rivers and canals should also prepare themselves to ensure their safety in case of any emergency.

Assistant Commissioner Lubna Iqbal also paid a surprise visit to the rivers and canals of the Havelian area and sent a comprehensive report to the relevant department.