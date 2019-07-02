SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2019 ) ::The district administration has directed the concerned quarters to re-evaluate rents of 498 commercial units of General Bus Stand (GBS) and also ensure recovery of more than Rs 20 million arrears.

An official of district administration told APP here Monday that Deputy Commissioner Salwat Saeed has directed the GBS administrator to ensure availability of all basic facilities for passengers.

He said the DC has also directed that rates of shops should be reassessed and new rates should also be declared.

The income of GBS should be spent on the welfare of bus stand and also decided that transporters would also be given due rights to run their transports from allotted terminals, he added.

The DC also ordered that outstanding amounts above Rs 60,000 can be deposited in three installments and asked the administrator to issue receipts of paid amount, he said.

The contract of parking has also been awarded at the rate of Rs 39 million for one year period, he further told.