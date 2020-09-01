District admin discards 2000 adulterated milk

District administration Peshawar has discarded 2000 litres adulterated milk and arrested six milkmen from different localities of the provincial metropolis

On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Mohammad Ali Asghar, the Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC), Mohammad Shafiq Afridi along with Incharge Milk Testing Laboratory of Livestock Department, Dr.

Jamal and Supervisor Naeem-ul-Hassan analyzed the milk of various milk shops on City Circular Road and on proving adulteration arrested six milkmen and sealed their shops, said a press release issued here on Tuesday.

The adulterated 2000 litres milk was taken into possession and then discarded.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Mohammad Ali Asghar has directed all administrative offices of the district for conducting test of the milk shops and stern action against those involved in the illegal practice.