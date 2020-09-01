UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

District Admin Discards 2000 Adulterated Milk

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 01st September 2020 | 07:59 PM

District admin discards 2000 adulterated milk

District administration Peshawar has discarded 2000 litres adulterated milk and arrested six milkmen from different localities of the provincial metropolis

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2020 ) :District administration Peshawar has discarded 2000 litres adulterated milk and arrested six milkmen from different localities of the provincial metropolis.

On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Mohammad Ali Asghar, the Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC), Mohammad Shafiq Afridi along with Incharge Milk Testing Laboratory of Livestock Department, Dr.

Jamal and Supervisor Naeem-ul-Hassan analyzed the milk of various milk shops on City Circular Road and on proving adulteration arrested six milkmen and sealed their shops, said a press release issued here on Tuesday.

The adulterated 2000 litres milk was taken into possession and then discarded.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Mohammad Ali Asghar has directed all administrative offices of the district for conducting test of the milk shops and stern action against those involved in the illegal practice.

Related Topics

Peshawar Road Afridi All From

Recent Stories

5 proclaimed offenders arrested in Attock

2 minutes ago

Lahore Development Authority seals 40 properties

2 minutes ago

President visits residence of Interior Minister to ..

2 minutes ago

'Cry for help': Migrants pitch tents in central Pa ..

2 minutes ago

US police shoot and kill another black man

5 minutes ago

Over 32 mln children reached with polio vaccine in ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.