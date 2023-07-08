District admin discards 500 adulterated milk and imposes one Lakh rupees fine

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2023 ) :To address public health concerns, the district administration Saturday has taken decisive action against the sale of adulterated milk in Abbottabad and discarded 500 KG of substandard milk after checking and imposed one Lakh rupees fine.

According to the details, a team of district administration led by Additional Assistant Commissioner Ali Sher Khan Khaleel and District Director Live Stock Akbar Ali conducted a comprehensive inspection at various places in the city, resulting in the disposal of over 500 liters of substandard milk. The team also imposed a fine of one lakh rupees and many shopkeepers were served with notices.

The inspection was carried out by a specialized team of Live Stock s, who utilized a mobile laboratory to collect milk samples from milk shops and milk tankers. The on-spot analysis revealed alarming levels of chemical adulteration and impurities in the milk, posing a serious threat to public health.

Prompt action was taken by the district administration to prevent the distribution and consumption of such hazardous milk. The confiscated milk was properly disposed of to ensure it does not find its way back into the market. Additionally, a fine of one lakh rupees was imposed on the offenders as a deterrent against future malpractices.

The district administration has encouraged citizens to actively participate in maintaining the quality of food and beverages in the region. They have urged people to report any concerns or suspicious activities related to the sale of milk, juices, water, ghee, and other liquids to the District Control Room at 09929310553.

By promptly sharing such information, the administration can utilize their mobile laboratory to conduct on-spot analysis, thus ensuring the safety of valuable human lives.