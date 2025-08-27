Open Menu

District Admin Discuss Development Projects & Public Facilities

Muhammad Irfan Published August 27, 2025 | 02:00 PM

District admin discuss development projects & public facilities

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) In a bid to further enhance public services and development projects in Sukkur, Commissioner Sukkur Division, Abid Saleem Qureshi, met with Deputy Commissioner, Nadir Shahzad Khan here on Wednesday. The meeting focused on discussing various development initiatives and public facilities in Sukkur, with a strong emphasis on improving the overall quality of life for its citizens.

During the meeting, the two officials deliberated on ways to accelerate development projects, improve public facilities, and address pressing issues affecting the city. Commissioner Qureshi reiterated that public service and city development are the top priorities for the administration.

He emphasized the need for efficient management and implementation of development projects to ensure timely completion and maximum benefits for the public.

The meeting highlighted the government's commitment to improving the lives of citizens in Sukkur and underscored the importance of collaborative efforts between government officials and stakeholders to achieve development goals.

The officials also discussed potential strategies to enhance public facilities, including healthcare, education, and infrastructure development.

The administration aims to bring about significant improvements in the lives of Sukkur's citizens and contribute to the city's overall development.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 August 2025

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 August 2025

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 August 2025

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 August 2025

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2025

2 days ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2025

2 days ago
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Ku ..

UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..

3 days ago
 UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Ku ..

UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..

3 days ago
 UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi brea ..

UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..

3 days ago
 UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi brea ..

UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..

3 days ago
 Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 ..

Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 countries with combined follo ..

3 days ago
 UAE and Angola: A promising development partnershi ..

UAE and Angola: A promising development partnership

3 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan