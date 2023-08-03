District Admin discuss treatment facilities to people under Universal Health Insurance

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2023 ) :District Administration on Thursday held an advisory meeting to discuss the provision of health facilities to the people under the Universal Health Insurance (UHI) programme at government hospitals and ways to remove lacunae and hurdles in the way of patients' registration under UHI at hospitals.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Azooba Azeem chaired that meeting with assistant commissioners, the deputy director of development, the CEO of health, medical superintendents, officials of State Life Insurance Corporation and Nadra officials in attendance.

Speaking on the occasion, Azooba Azeem said that steps should be taken to initiate the process of providing treatment facilities to patients at government hospitals under insurance cover and ordered that lacunae creating hurdles in registration of patients for treatment under UHI at DHQ and THQ hospitals be removed.

ADCR asked Nadra to set up counters at hospitals to ensure patients' registration and to address their complaints.