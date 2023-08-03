Open Menu

District Admin Discuss Treatment Facilities To People Under Universal Health Insurance

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 03, 2023 | 07:43 PM

District Admin discuss treatment facilities to people under Universal Health Insurance

District Administration on Thursday held an advisory meeting to discuss the provision of health facilities to the people under the Universal Health Insurance (UHI) programme at government hospitals and ways to remove lacunae and hurdles in the way of patients' registration under UHI at hospitals

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2023 ) :District Administration on Thursday held an advisory meeting to discuss the provision of health facilities to the people under the Universal Health Insurance (UHI) programme at government hospitals and ways to remove lacunae and hurdles in the way of patients' registration under UHI at hospitals.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Azooba Azeem chaired that meeting with assistant commissioners, the deputy director of development, the CEO of health, medical superintendents, officials of State Life Insurance Corporation and Nadra officials in attendance.

Speaking on the occasion, Azooba Azeem said that steps should be taken to initiate the process of providing treatment facilities to patients at government hospitals under insurance cover and ordered that lacunae creating hurdles in registration of patients for treatment under UHI at DHQ and THQ hospitals be removed.

ADCR asked Nadra to set up counters at hospitals to ensure patients' registration and to address their complaints.

Related Topics

Government

Recent Stories

Polish Army Buys Hundreds of Spike-LR Anti-Tank Mi ..

Polish Army Buys Hundreds of Spike-LR Anti-Tank Missiles - Defense Minister

2 minutes ago
 Supreme Court (SC) adjourns cases pertaining army ..

Supreme Court (SC) adjourns cases pertaining army courts for indefinite time

4 minutes ago
 KP CM chairs meeting to take detail review of cens ..

KP CM chairs meeting to take detail review of census 2023

4 minutes ago
 Adviser to CM Punjab Wahab Riaz condoles death of ..

Adviser to CM Punjab Wahab Riaz condoles death of former Chairman PCB

2 minutes ago
 Addl Sec Agri for more care of cotton crop

Addl Sec Agri for more care of cotton crop

2 minutes ago
 DNA of Bajaur suicide attacker sent to laboratory ..

DNA of Bajaur suicide attacker sent to laboratory for identification

2 minutes ago
Summer camps bring improvement in the game of youn ..

Summer camps bring improvement in the game of young athletes, DG, SBP

2 minutes ago
 76th Independence Day Celebrations in Larkana Divi ..

76th Independence Day Celebrations in Larkana Division

36 minutes ago
 PDMA warns of more rains, flooding

PDMA warns of more rains, flooding

36 minutes ago
 Afghan Delegation Invites Astana to Remove Existin ..

Afghan Delegation Invites Astana to Remove Existing Barriers in Trade

36 minutes ago
 Romanian Charge D'Affaires in Russia Handed Note o ..

Romanian Charge D'Affaires in Russia Handed Note on Quotas on Number of Personne ..

36 minutes ago
 Sind High Court (SHC) Mirpurkhas bench to function ..

Sind High Court (SHC) Mirpurkhas bench to function from Monday

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan