UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

District Admin Distributes Cash Relief In 4200 Families

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 13th April 2020 | 10:57 PM

District admin distributes cash relief in 4200 families

Deputy Commissioner (DC), South Waziristan, Hameedullah Khattak has said that in first phase cash relief assistance of Rs.12000/- per family has been distributed in 4200 registered families while for second phase about 22000 more deserving families have been identified by 36 specially constituted survey teams

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC), South Waziristan, Hameedullah Khattak has said that in first phase cash relief assistance of Rs.12000/- per family has been distributed in 4200 registered families while for second phase about 22000 more deserving families have been identified by 36 specially constituted survey teams.

He said that in Wana cash distribution points have been established at Agri Park, Government Primary school Sholam, Army Public School, Shakai and Government High School Thokola while similar centres have also been set up at Tehsil Building Sararogha, Tehsil Building Laddha and other localities.

In Sarkai Sub-Division,the arrangements for establishment of distribution centres have been made at Mola Khan Sarai and premises of the DC Office. He said that the selected localities have the internet facility.

The Deputy Commissioner said that the on the directives of the provincial government and cooperation of Frontier Corps (FC), the district administration of South Waziristan is devotedly serving the people of South Waziristan and no ineptness and negligence would be tolerated in this regard.

Related Topics

South Waziristan Internet Army Agri Wana Family Government

Recent Stories

UAE announces recovery of 172 COVID-19 cases, brin ..

59 minutes ago

Turkey Reports Over 4,000 New COVID-19 Cases, 98 D ..

2 minutes ago

Pompeo Discusses COVID-19 With Ethiopian Prime Min ..

2 minutes ago

Iranian, Venezuelan Presidents Discuss Oil Trade, ..

2 minutes ago

PVMA agrees to reduce ghee, oil prices during Rama ..

8 minutes ago

Assistant Commissioner Adenzai charged 4 butchers ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.