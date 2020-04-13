District admin distributes cash relief in 4200 families

Deputy Commissioner (DC), South Waziristan, Hameedullah Khattak has said that in first phase cash relief assistance of Rs.12000/- per family has been distributed in 4200 registered families while for second phase about 22000 more deserving families have been identified by 36 specially constituted survey teams

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC), South Waziristan, Hameedullah Khattak has said that in first phase cash relief assistance of Rs.12000/- per family has been distributed in 4200 registered families while for second phase about 22000 more deserving families have been identified by 36 specially constituted survey teams.

He said that in Wana cash distribution points have been established at Agri Park, Government Primary school Sholam, Army Public School, Shakai and Government High School Thokola while similar centres have also been set up at Tehsil Building Sararogha, Tehsil Building Laddha and other localities.

In Sarkai Sub-Division,the arrangements for establishment of distribution centres have been made at Mola Khan Sarai and premises of the DC Office. He said that the selected localities have the internet facility.

The Deputy Commissioner said that the on the directives of the provincial government and cooperation of Frontier Corps (FC), the district administration of South Waziristan is devotedly serving the people of South Waziristan and no ineptness and negligence would be tolerated in this regard.