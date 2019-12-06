District Admin distributes Sehat Insaf Cards among tribesmen of North Waziristan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2019 ) :The District Administration of North Waziristan has distributed Sehat Insaf Cards among poor and needy tribal people aimed at to provide quality health facilities to them in any top government and private hospital of the country.

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner North Wazirsitan, Abdul Nasir Khan, Manzoor Ahmed Afridi along with Assistant Commissioner Miranshah Taimour Afridi distributed Sehat Insaf Cards during a function here, says a statement here on Friday.

They said Sehat Insaf Card holders would get treatment up to Rs7,20,000 per year and if necessary more financial assistance would be provide for continuity of their treatment after expire of the said year.

They said Sehat Insaf Card was a gift of PTI Government for needy and poor patients of tribal people of North Waziristan.

Later, they carried out inspections of district headquarters hospital Miranshah and checked service delivery. They also inquired treatment facilities being provided to patients.

They also checked attendance of doctors and paramedical staff at the newly constructed Comprehensive Care Unit (CCU) and directed the officials concerned to ensure cleanliness in the hospital.

The ADC said negligence in officials' duties would not be tolerated and strict action would be taken against officials found absent from duties.