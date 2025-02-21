Open Menu

District Admin Distributes Winter Kits To Needy Families

Sumaira FH Published February 21, 2025 | 07:30 PM

District admin distributes winter kits to needy families

BATTAGRAM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) The District Administration of Battagram, in collaboration with the King Salman Relief Center, distributed Winter Kits to underprivileged families to provide relief from the harsh cold weather. The distribution was carried out under the directives of Deputy Commissioner Battagram Asif Ali Khan, with Additional Deputy Commissioner Gohar Ali Khan overseeing the process.

The initiative aimed to protect vulnerable communities from the severe winter by ensuring timely provision of essential supplies. Each Winter Kit included two quilts, woolen shawls for men and women, and warm clothing for children and adults. These items were distributed to families lacking basic necessities during the cold season.

The distribution process was conducted in a transparent and organized manner under the supervision of ADC (Relief) Battagram, ensuring that aid reached the most deserving individuals.

Speaking at the event, ADC Gohar Ali Khan emphasized that the relief packages provide significant support to the needy during harsh weather conditions. He assured that the District Administration is committed to transparency and will continue similar welfare initiatives in the future.

This humanitarian effort is being implemented in collaboration with the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), Hayat Foundation, and local administration. A comprehensive strategy has been adopted to identify deserving beneficiaries accurately, distribute aid fairly, and ensure continuous monitoring of the process.

The District Administration of Battagram expressed gratitude to the King Salman Relief Center and partner organizations for their support. The administration reaffirmed its commitment to ongoing welfare initiatives to provide maximum relief to those in need, pledging to utilize all available resources and continue cooperation with humanitarian organizations.

According to the King Salman Relief Center, 50,000 Winter Kits are being distributed across 52 of the coldest and snow-covered districts in Pakistan, with 16,000 kits allocated for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. To date, 12,200 kits have been distributed across 11 districts, and the remaining 3,800 kits are in the process of being distributed in 6 more districts.

Recent Stories

Jafza, Haldiram’s sign agreement to launch saffr ..

Jafza, Haldiram’s sign agreement to launch saffron processing facilities

2 minutes ago
 EDGE closes highly successful IDEX 2025 with US$2. ..

EDGE closes highly successful IDEX 2025 with US$2.9 billion in new sales

2 minutes ago
 Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits IDEX 2025

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits IDEX 2025

16 minutes ago
 CONDOR signs contract with Brazil’s SENAPPEN to ..

CONDOR signs contract with Brazil’s SENAPPEN to upgrade prison security

17 minutes ago
 Hamad Bin Mohammed Al Sharqi Foundation, FCA provi ..

Hamad Bin Mohammed Al Sharqi Foundation, FCA provide 257 tonnes of food aid to s ..

17 minutes ago
 Sindh govt announces scholarships for students to ..

Sindh govt announces scholarships for students to study at UK’s Oxford Univers ..

20 minutes ago
Proposal to exchange Dr. Aafia Siddiqui for Shakee ..

Proposal to exchange Dr. Aafia Siddiqui for Shakeel Afridi not feasible, IHC tol ..

30 minutes ago
 PA holds special ceremony on successful hosting of ..

PA holds special ceremony on successful hosting of CPA Asia, South Asia Regional ..

48 minutes ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025: South Africa set 316-ru ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: South Africa set 316-run target for Afghanistan

55 minutes ago
 ETG to establish AED150 million facility in KEZAD

ETG to establish AED150 million facility in KEZAD

1 hour ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, New Zealand counterpart discus ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, New Zealand counterpart discuss strengthening cooperation, p ..

1 hour ago
 IDEX and NAVDEX 2025 conclude with total of AED25. ..

IDEX and NAVDEX 2025 conclude with total of AED25.15 billion in deals

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan