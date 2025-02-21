District Admin Distributes Winter Kits To Needy Families
Sumaira FH Published February 21, 2025 | 07:30 PM
BATTAGRAM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) The District Administration of Battagram, in collaboration with the King Salman Relief Center, distributed Winter Kits to underprivileged families to provide relief from the harsh cold weather. The distribution was carried out under the directives of Deputy Commissioner Battagram Asif Ali Khan, with Additional Deputy Commissioner Gohar Ali Khan overseeing the process.
The initiative aimed to protect vulnerable communities from the severe winter by ensuring timely provision of essential supplies. Each Winter Kit included two quilts, woolen shawls for men and women, and warm clothing for children and adults. These items were distributed to families lacking basic necessities during the cold season.
The distribution process was conducted in a transparent and organized manner under the supervision of ADC (Relief) Battagram, ensuring that aid reached the most deserving individuals.
Speaking at the event, ADC Gohar Ali Khan emphasized that the relief packages provide significant support to the needy during harsh weather conditions. He assured that the District Administration is committed to transparency and will continue similar welfare initiatives in the future.
This humanitarian effort is being implemented in collaboration with the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), Hayat Foundation, and local administration. A comprehensive strategy has been adopted to identify deserving beneficiaries accurately, distribute aid fairly, and ensure continuous monitoring of the process.
The District Administration of Battagram expressed gratitude to the King Salman Relief Center and partner organizations for their support. The administration reaffirmed its commitment to ongoing welfare initiatives to provide maximum relief to those in need, pledging to utilize all available resources and continue cooperation with humanitarian organizations.
According to the King Salman Relief Center, 50,000 Winter Kits are being distributed across 52 of the coldest and snow-covered districts in Pakistan, with 16,000 kits allocated for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. To date, 12,200 kits have been distributed across 11 districts, and the remaining 3,800 kits are in the process of being distributed in 6 more districts.
