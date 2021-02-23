District admin drive against profiteering continues

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2021 ) :The district administration has geared up the ongoing drive against hoarding, price-hike and profiteering across the provincial capital.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lahore Mudassar Riaz Malik paid surprise visits to Makkah Colony on Tuesday and inspected various super stores including Imtiaz Cash & Carry and imposed Rs 100,000 fine for overcharging and profiteering.

He also inspected availability of commodities and prices of essential items at DC counters, established at supers stores.

The deputy commissioner checked the quality of food items including sugar, floor, edibles oils, pulses, vegetables, etc.

He directed the management of super stores to follow the price list, issued by the district administration and provide the essential items on the fixed rates.

Meanwhile, he presided over a meeting of price control magistrates on Tuesday at his office to evaluate their performance.

The DC was briefed during the meeting that Assistant Commissioner (AC) Model Town Zeeshan Ranjha imposed Rs 235,000 fine for overcharging during the last four days in his jurisdiction, while AC Cantt Zoha Shakir imposed Rs 95,000 fine, AC City Fizan Ahmed Rs 150,000, AC Raiwind Adnan Rasheed Rs 223,000 and AC Shalimar Mansoor Ahmed Qazi imposed Rs 83,000 fine in his jurisdiction. He was briefed that a total of Rs 6.4 million fine was imposed during the last 22 days.

All the price control magistrates and assistant commissioners of the Lahore city attended the meeting.