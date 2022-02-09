District admin drive against traffic violation kicked off in Battagram

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BATTAGRAM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2022 ) :District administration Battagram on Wednesday kicked off drive against unregistered vehicles, traffic violation and overloading.

According to details, DC Battagram, Assistant Commissioner Fazal Wahid along with the police started a crackdown in the different parts of the Battagram city against violators of traffic rules.

During the first phase, action is being taken against overloaded and without registration vehicles, motorcyclists without helmets.

Assistant Commissioner warned that transporter and said that if they would violate the traffic rules the administration would take strict action against them and will also impose fines on them.

The traffic police instructed the drivers to fasten their seat belts, keep the documents of the vehicle while using it, the vehicle should not be driven without registration.

Assistant Commissioner instructed the drivers and passengers that within the next few days, the intensity of rain, fog and cold is likely to increase in view of which the precautionary measures should be taken and road users should be careful in order to avoid accidents.