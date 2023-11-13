Open Menu

District Admin Enforces Section 144 For MDCAT Test At Ayub Medical College Abbottabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 13, 2023 | 06:33 PM

District administration Abbottabad on Monday imposed section 144 to curtail any unauthorized means during the examination of the Medical & Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) at Ayub Medical College (AMC)

Following the directives from the Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad and instructions from the Department of Interior and Tribal Affairs, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Monday, stringent security measures have been instituted to ensure the integrity of the MDCAT test scheduled at Ayub Medical College (AMC) to be held on November 26, 2023.

The prescribed restrictions encompass an area extending 200 yards around the examination center of Ayub Medical College. These measures explicitly prohibit the possession of materials such as books, guides, solved papers, digital devices, and any test-related items by any individual, including staff and police.

The presence of mobile phones, weapons, and other illicit items is also strictly prohibited.

A formal notification has been issued to notify the public about these restrictions, with Section 144 being effective on November 25 and 26.

