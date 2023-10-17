Open Menu

District Admin Enforces Section 144 To Maintain Law And Order During President’s Parade

Umer Jamshaid Published October 17, 2023 | 11:20 AM

District Admin enforces section 144 to maintain law and order during President’s parade

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2023) The District Administration of Abbottabad Tuesday has imposed Section 144 order in the region, effective from October 16 to October 21, 2023, with the Primary objective of ensuring public order and safety and restricting several activities during Battalion Commander, Commandant, and President’s parade.

Under the Section 144 order, several restrictions have been imposed to maintain a peaceful environment. These restrictions include all forms of protests and demonstrations are prohibited during this period.

Flying drones and quadcopters within a 5-kilometre radius of specific locations is strictly prohibited, and the use of loudspeakers within the designated limits of the Pakistan Military academy (PMA) Ilyasi Gate is not allowed.

All forms of firing and blasting activities are banned within the area. Furthermore, as part of this order, shops around the PMA Gate are to remain closed on October 16 and October 19, 2023.

Deputy Commissioner of Abbottabad, in the notification, has emphasized that strict legal action will be taken against anyone found violating these restrictions.

The Section 144 order has been implemented to ensure public safety and prevent any potential disruptions to public order during the specified period.

The district administration urges all residents and stakeholders to comply with the restrictions and cooperate to maintain a peaceful and secure environment in Abbottabad during this time.

