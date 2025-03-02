District Admin Ensures Fair Pricing At Sukkur's Fruit & Sabzi Mandi
Faizan Hashmi Published March 02, 2025 | 02:30 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2025) In a bid to maintain transparency and fairness in pricing, Additional Deputy Commissioner-II, Ms. Bushra Mansoor, conducted a surprise visit to the Sabzi and Fruit Mandi in New Sukkur on Sunday.
The visit, undertaken under the directives of Deputy Commissioner Sukkur, Dr. MB Raja Dharejo, aimed to supervise the auction process of fruits and vegetables.
The District Administration Sukkur has taken a proactive approach to stabilize market rates and prevent exploitation by establishing base prices for essential produce.
The fixed rates include:
Apple: Rs. 3100 per crate
Orange: Rs. 1400 per crate
Tomato: Rs. 500 per crate
Cheeko: Rs. 1600 per crate
Pear: Rs. 1400 per crate
Potato: Rs. 200 per 5 kg crate
This initiative ensures that consumers have access to fresh produce at reasonable prices. Ms. Bushra Mansoor reiterated the administration's commitment to maintaining a balanced and fair market environment during the Holy Month of Ramadan, urging all stakeholders to adhere to the fixed rates.
