District Admin Ensures Fair Pricing At Sukkur's Fruit & Sabzi Mandi

Faizan Hashmi Published March 02, 2025 | 02:30 PM

District Admin ensures fair pricing at Sukkur's Fruit & Sabzi Mandi

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2025) In a bid to maintain transparency and fairness in pricing, Additional Deputy Commissioner-II, Ms. Bushra Mansoor, conducted a surprise visit to the Sabzi and Fruit Mandi in New Sukkur on Sunday.

The visit, undertaken under the directives of Deputy Commissioner Sukkur, Dr. MB Raja Dharejo, aimed to supervise the auction process of fruits and vegetables.

The District Administration Sukkur has taken a proactive approach to stabilize market rates and prevent exploitation by establishing base prices for essential produce.

The fixed rates include:

Apple: Rs. 3100 per crate

Orange: Rs. 1400 per crate

Tomato: Rs. 500 per crate

Cheeko: Rs. 1600 per crate

Pear: Rs. 1400 per crate

Potato: Rs. 200 per 5 kg crate

This initiative ensures that consumers have access to fresh produce at reasonable prices. Ms. Bushra Mansoor reiterated the administration's commitment to maintaining a balanced and fair market environment during the Holy Month of Ramadan, urging all stakeholders to adhere to the fixed rates.

