District admin ensures market regulation, social services & livestock monitoring

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) Abbottabad district administration has intensified efforts to ensure price stability, service delivery, and public facilitation in line with provincial government directives.

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad, Sarmad Salim Akram, chaired a meeting with traders’ representatives regarding the availability and rising prices of flour and sugar.

He instructed the District food Controller and ADC General to regulate prices and maintain adequate demand and supply with the support of the provincial government. The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner General, District Food Controller, trader representatives, and members of the Chamber of Commerce.

In a separate development, Additional Assistant Commissioner Revenue Muhammad Khan, along with his team, conducted inspections at Main Bazaar, Kacheri Road, and Tanchi Chowk.

Prices of chicken, bakery, hotels, and general stores were checked against official rate lists, while violators were fined and issued notices.

Additional Assistant Commissioner Sana Fatima visited the Social Security Institution Abbottabad where she reviewed records, recovery, and institutional performance. She met with staff and inspected services being provided to employees, directing improvements in service delivery.

Similarly, Additional Assistant Commissioner Sameera Mehsud inspected the Sajjikot cattle market to review facilities, monitor arrangements, and assess preventive measures taken by the Livestock Department against animal diseases.