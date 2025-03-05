Open Menu

District Admin Ensures Price Control And Relief During Ramazan

Umer Jamshaid Published March 05, 2025 | 05:00 PM

District admin ensures price control and relief during Ramazan

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) To ensure the availability of essential commodities at official rates, prevent profiteering, and provide relief to the public during the holy month of Ramazan, the district administration of Abbottabad has launched a comprehensive price control campaign.

The initiative, led by Deputy Commissioner Sanaullah Khan, aims to safeguard citizens from price hikes and ensure the smooth supply of quality goods.

Under the campaign, special teams have been formed to enforce the official price list and address public complaints promptly. Inspections are being carried out across various tehsils to monitor compliance. Additional Commissioner Lubna Iqbal oversaw inspections in Havelian, while Additional Assistant Commissioner Revenue Arshad Mahmood conducted checks in Lower Tanawal, imposing heavy fines on shopkeepers found violating the rules.

Similarly, Additional Assistant Commissioner Sana Fatima inspected markets on Malikpura Jail Road, Assistant Commissioner Zarkar Yar Khan Toru monitored the supply area, and Assistant Director Industries Muhammad Ibrahim conducted market checks in the Jhangi area.

District food Controller Tariq Khan supervised the Price Monitoring Desk, ensuring strict action against overcharging and profiteering.

In a commendable move, the district administration, in collaboration with philanthropists and traders, organized a “Ramazan Dastarkhwan” in Tehsil Havelian, providing Iftar arrangements for citizens. This initiative reflects the administration’s commitment to public welfare during the holy month.

The district administration has issued clear directives to maintain strict vigilance over the prices of essential commodities, with immediate action to be taken against any violations. The campaign will remain in effect throughout Ramazan to ensure the provision of quality goods at official rates, offering much-needed relief to the public.

This proactive approach by the Abbottabad district administration has been widely appreciated by residents, who have expressed hope for continued efforts to curb inflation and ensure fair pricing in the market.

