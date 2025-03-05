District Admin Ensures Price Control And Relief During Ramazan
Umer Jamshaid Published March 05, 2025 | 05:00 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) To ensure the availability of essential commodities at official rates, prevent profiteering, and provide relief to the public during the holy month of Ramazan, the district administration of Abbottabad has launched a comprehensive price control campaign.
The initiative, led by Deputy Commissioner Sanaullah Khan, aims to safeguard citizens from price hikes and ensure the smooth supply of quality goods.
Under the campaign, special teams have been formed to enforce the official price list and address public complaints promptly. Inspections are being carried out across various tehsils to monitor compliance. Additional Commissioner Lubna Iqbal oversaw inspections in Havelian, while Additional Assistant Commissioner Revenue Arshad Mahmood conducted checks in Lower Tanawal, imposing heavy fines on shopkeepers found violating the rules.
Similarly, Additional Assistant Commissioner Sana Fatima inspected markets on Malikpura Jail Road, Assistant Commissioner Zarkar Yar Khan Toru monitored the supply area, and Assistant Director Industries Muhammad Ibrahim conducted market checks in the Jhangi area.
District food Controller Tariq Khan supervised the Price Monitoring Desk, ensuring strict action against overcharging and profiteering.
In a commendable move, the district administration, in collaboration with philanthropists and traders, organized a “Ramazan Dastarkhwan” in Tehsil Havelian, providing Iftar arrangements for citizens. This initiative reflects the administration’s commitment to public welfare during the holy month.
The district administration has issued clear directives to maintain strict vigilance over the prices of essential commodities, with immediate action to be taken against any violations. The campaign will remain in effect throughout Ramazan to ensure the provision of quality goods at official rates, offering much-needed relief to the public.
This proactive approach by the Abbottabad district administration has been widely appreciated by residents, who have expressed hope for continued efforts to curb inflation and ensure fair pricing in the market.
Recent Stories
Two new mosques open in Sharjah's Al Hamriyah, Al Suyoh
DSQC commemorates Sharjah Ruler’s honorary doctorate from University of Sheffi ..
Sharjah Airport strengthens global presence at ITB Berlin 2025
26th Islamic Arts Festival to kick off in November
Sharjah Chamber, Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry sign MoU
Al Sajaa hosts 2,000 fasters daily in Sharjah Charity’s largest Iftar site
EtihadWE enhances agricultural sustainability
Emirates, Malta Tourism Authority forge partnership to enhance inbound tourism
Sanad, Lion Air sign 5-year MRO agreement for V2500 engines
Air Traffic Control Forum to discuss air traffic control challenges, innovations
Infinix Showcases AI-Driven Solar Energy Innovation at MWC 2025
Ayesha Takia reacts to registration of case against her husband Farhan Azmi
More Stories From Pakistan
-
District admin ensures price control and relief during Ramazan2 minutes ago
-
British High Commissioner calls on KP CS2 minutes ago
-
4 seriously injured in accident near Kohat Tunnel2 minutes ago
-
Commissioner stresses timely cotton sowing in Bahawalpur2 minutes ago
-
Pakistan made significant impact on global tourism stage in Berlin2 minutes ago
-
Punjab CS orders depts to simplify NOC issuance process2 minutes ago
-
DC visits Sahulat Bazaar to inspect Ramzan stalls2 minutes ago
-
Matters related to local govt reviewed in meeting2 minutes ago
-
IHC orders to remove name of FBR's collector from travel ban list2 minutes ago
-
DC visits Matric examination centres2 minutes ago
-
Seminar on women development held at IUB2 minutes ago
-
Minor girl dies after falling into brick-kiln burning coal pit12 minutes ago