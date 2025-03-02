Open Menu

District Admin Ensures Price Control During Ramazan In Abbottabad

Sumaira FH Published March 02, 2025 | 04:40 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2025) Following the the directives of Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Sanaullah Khan, the district administration on Sunday has intensified efforts to enforce price control measures during Ramazan.

Special teams have been formed to monitor markets and ensure compliance with the official price lists for essential commodities, including fruits, vegetables, poultry, and meat.

Under the supervision of Additional Assistant Commissioner Revenue Arshad Mahmood, inspections were conducted in Main Bazaar, Vegetable Market, Kutchery Road, and other key areas. Four butchers were arrested for selling meat at inflated prices, and strict action was taken against violations of the chicken meat price list.

Similarly, Additional Commissioner Shameemullah led teams to inspect markets in Kala Bagh, Nathiagali, Changla Gali, and Ziarat Masoom.

Fines were imposed on vendors found selling meat and chicken above the prescribed rates, ensuring adherence to the price control system.

Assistant Commissioner Zarkar Yar Khan Toru also supervised inspections in various markets, resulting in the arrest of five butchers for overpricing meat. The administration has urged citizens to report any violations through the Control Room (0992931055), Akhtar App, Marastyal App, or the Citizen Portal.

These measures are part of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government’s public-friendly initiatives under the leadership of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, aimed at ensuring good governance and protecting citizens from price hikes during Ramazan.

