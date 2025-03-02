District Admin Ensures Price Control During Ramazan In Abbottabad
Sumaira FH Published March 02, 2025 | 04:40 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2025) Following the the directives of Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Sanaullah Khan, the district administration on Sunday has intensified efforts to enforce price control measures during Ramazan.
Special teams have been formed to monitor markets and ensure compliance with the official price lists for essential commodities, including fruits, vegetables, poultry, and meat.
Under the supervision of Additional Assistant Commissioner Revenue Arshad Mahmood, inspections were conducted in Main Bazaar, Vegetable Market, Kutchery Road, and other key areas. Four butchers were arrested for selling meat at inflated prices, and strict action was taken against violations of the chicken meat price list.
Similarly, Additional Commissioner Shameemullah led teams to inspect markets in Kala Bagh, Nathiagali, Changla Gali, and Ziarat Masoom.
Fines were imposed on vendors found selling meat and chicken above the prescribed rates, ensuring adherence to the price control system.
Assistant Commissioner Zarkar Yar Khan Toru also supervised inspections in various markets, resulting in the arrest of five butchers for overpricing meat. The administration has urged citizens to report any violations through the Control Room (0992931055), Akhtar App, Marastyal App, or the Citizen Portal.
These measures are part of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government’s public-friendly initiatives under the leadership of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, aimed at ensuring good governance and protecting citizens from price hikes during Ramazan.
Recent Stories
Muslim Council of Elders deploys Ramadan convoys to promote moderation, toleranc ..
China's Qingdao leads coastal restoration efforts for marine sustainability
Emirati businessman Gheyath Mohammad Gheyath contributes AED7 million to Fathers ..
Israel stops humanitarian aid entry to Gaza
Dubai's energy demand rises 5.4% in 2024
UAE Judo wins Bronze medal in Tashkent Grand Slam
Labour force in GCC countries reaches 31.8 million: GCC-Stat
Sharjah Executive Council holds workshop on building permits
Friends of Cancer Patients launches annual Zakat campaign
'Imperial Emperor' wins G2 Al Maktoum Classic
Russia’s Progress MS-30 cargo spacecraft docks with ISS
Magnitude 5.0 quake hits Mexico’s Oaxaca
More Stories From Pakistan
-
District admin ensures price control during Ramazan in Abbottabad6 minutes ago
-
IESCO assures uninterrupted power supply during Ramazan6 minutes ago
-
Youth delegation of ISYD, ITA discuss empowerment, social change with Governor Kundi6 minutes ago
-
Wheelchairs, relief cheques distributed among special persons in Tank26 minutes ago
-
PBM to distribute five mln meals during Ramzan, MD Bait-ul-Mal unveils26 minutes ago
-
NIRC resolves 80% backlog in 3 months with video hearings; expands nationwide36 minutes ago
-
Development initiatives take center stage in Tehsil Lower Tanawal meeting36 minutes ago
-
Ali Shekhani, Zafar Abbas call on Sindh Governor46 minutes ago
-
Hindu pilgrims return to India after celebrating Maha Shivratri in Pakistan46 minutes ago
-
8 dead, 1455 injured in 1268 RTCs in Punjab46 minutes ago
-
KP's people laud PM's Ramazan relief package46 minutes ago
-
Economic hardships hinder Transgender community from fully embracing Ramzan’s spiritual essence56 minutes ago