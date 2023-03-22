UrduPoint.com

District Admin Established 156 Points For Free Wheat Flour

Muhammad Irfan Published March 22, 2023 | 10:30 AM

District admin established 156 points for free wheat flour

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2023 ) :District administration Abbottabad Wednesday established 156 points for registered persons under Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) in Abbottabad district to get free wheat flour.

According to the details, under the Benazir Income Support Program, registered citizens will be able to get free wheat flour from their nearest shop/flour point if they receive a confirmation message from 8171.

The district administration also directed the citizens that before visiting the free wheat flour point text ATTA SPACE CNIC to 8171 from their mobile for a confirmation code. If you do not receive the confirmation message, wait for the message otherwise you will not be able to get the flour.

It was also informed to the people that they can also know their eligibility through Marastyal mobile application.

