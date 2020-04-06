District admin establishes 65 flour sales points, dealers designated for hilly areas

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2020 ) : The district administration here Monday established at least 65 special sale points to provide flour at government's rates to the general public and to prevent illegal profiteering and storage of the commodity during lockdown against possible spread of coronavirus.

The step has been taken to provide maximum relief to the people on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Mughees Sanaullah.

In order to supply the flour at government's fixed rates, the administration also designated flour dealers in the hilly and remote areas of the district. The designated dealers would be provided 120 flour bags each from 12 local flourmills on daily basis and would be monitored by the tehsil revenue staff.

The district administration urged the masses to contact the relevant flour dealer in their respective areas for getting flour on government's fixed rates and must inform the control room of DC office in case of any complaint regarding the unavailability of the flour or high cost of the commodity.

Meanwhile, the district administration of Mansehra in a joint operation with Livestock Department, seized 100 liters of milk and 38 Kg sub-standard meat.

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Mansehra, Capt. (Retd.) Aurangzeb Haider, the team of district administration along with veterinary doctor conducted raids on different markets and destroyed the seized meat and milk.

The team also warned shopkeepers to ensure the sale of standard commodities on government approved prices otherwise stern action would be taken against them.