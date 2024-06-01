District admin establishes checkpoints to prevent diseases during animal transportation before Eid Al-Adha

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2024) In preparation for Eid al-Adha, the district administration on Saturday has established checkpoints at the entry points of Abbottabad to ensure the health and safety of sacrificial animals. At these checkpoints, animals are being sprayed with disinfectants to prevent the spread of the Congo virus and other diseases.

This initiative aims to facilitate citizens in performing the sacrificial rituals without any health concerns. District Director of Livestock Dr. Fawad Ali Shah is personally overseeing the spraying and monitoring activities at the Abbottabad interchange along with his teams.

The citizens were also urged to contact the Livestock Department in Abbottabad for any concerns regarding the diagnosis of diseases in animals.