District admin establishes domicile desk at Lora

LORA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2022 ) :Keeping in view the difficulties of the people of the far-flung area of Abbottabad district, a domicile desk has been established at Lora tehsil.

Earlier, people of the remote tehsil of Lora have to visit Abbottabad to avail of the domicile facility which not only take time but was also expensive.

On the complaints of the people, Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad Saqlain Salim chaired a meeting and decided that a domicile desk should be established at Tehsildar Office Lora and people should not have to travel unnecessarily to Abbottabad to get domicile.

In this regard, a domicile counter has been established at Tahsildar Office Lora under the supervision of Additional Assistant Commissioner-2 Lubna Iqbal where citizens can submit their domicile forms.

After compiling the records, all domicile forms would be delivered to the Additional Assistant Commissioner-2 Havelian Office and later will be sent to Assistant Commissioner Office Abbottabad for verification, which will again be provided to the applicants from Tehsildar Office Lora after the completion of the verification process.