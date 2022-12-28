UrduPoint.com

District Admin Establishes Domicile Desk At Lora

Umer Jamshaid Published December 28, 2022 | 06:30 PM

District admin establishes domicile desk at Lora

LORA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2022 ) :Keeping in view the difficulties of the people of the far-flung area of Abbottabad district, a domicile desk has been established at Lora tehsil.

Earlier, people of the remote tehsil of Lora have to visit Abbottabad to avail of the domicile facility which not only take time but was also expensive.

On the complaints of the people, Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad Saqlain Salim chaired a meeting and decided that a domicile desk should be established at Tehsildar Office Lora and people should not have to travel unnecessarily to Abbottabad to get domicile.

In this regard, a domicile counter has been established at Tahsildar Office Lora under the supervision of Additional Assistant Commissioner-2 Lubna Iqbal where citizens can submit their domicile forms.

After compiling the records, all domicile forms would be delivered to the Additional Assistant Commissioner-2 Havelian Office and later will be sent to Assistant Commissioner Office Abbottabad for verification, which will again be provided to the applicants from Tehsildar Office Lora after the completion of the verification process.

Related Topics

Abbottabad Visit Havelian All From

Recent Stories

Ma’an organises its latest &#039;Community Clean ..

Ma’an organises its latest &#039;Community Clean Up!&#039; day in Shawamekh an ..

46 minutes ago
 SDAL receives delegation from University of Bristo ..

SDAL receives delegation from University of Bristol

1 hour ago
 Sheraa partners with Toronto-based incubator DMZ t ..

Sheraa partners with Toronto-based incubator DMZ to empower Sharjah startups in ..

1 hour ago
 Ahmed Al Jarwan, President of Tatarstan discuss co ..

2 hours ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi witnesses launch Blockc ..

Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi witnesses launch Blockchain’s pilot project

2 hours ago
 Inauguration of nursing home for elderly Egyptian ..

Inauguration of nursing home for elderly Egyptian artists

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.