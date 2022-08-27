UrduPoint.com

District Admin Establishes Flood Emergency And Response Center Abbottabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 27, 2022 | 07:54 PM

District admin establishes Flood Emergency and Response Center Abbottabad

The District Administration Abbottabad Saturday has established Flood Emergency and Response Center in the district to help the victims of recent rains and floods

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2022 ) :The District Administration Abbottabad Saturday has established Flood Emergency and Response Center in the district to help the victims of recent rains and floods.

Representatives of all departments including Police, Cantonment board, Health Department, Communication and Works Department, Irrigation Department, Rescue 1122, Tehsil Municipal Administrations TMAs, Galyat Development Authority (GDA), Civil Defence, Water and Sanitation Services Company WSSCA will be present on the spot and ensure immediate action on any information.

The District Administration also directed the citizens to contact District Control Room Abbottabad in case of any emergency.

Related Topics

Police Abbottabad Flood Water Company Rescue 1122 All Rains

Recent Stories

Cyberattack hits Montenegro government

Cyberattack hits Montenegro government

1 minute ago
 NHA mobilized to restore link roads, Khawazakhela, ..

NHA mobilized to restore link roads, Khawazakhela, Tank grid stations rehabilita ..

1 minute ago
 Admin imposes Rs184,000 fine on profiteers

Admin imposes Rs184,000 fine on profiteers

1 minute ago
 Pakistan Navy further extends flood relief operati ..

Pakistan Navy further extends flood relief operations in Sindh areas

2 minutes ago
 CM Balochistan takes an aerial survey of affected ..

CM Balochistan takes an aerial survey of affected areas of Kachhi, Mastung

2 minutes ago
 16 people died during two days in Upper Kohistan: ..

16 people died during two days in Upper Kohistan: Zulfiqar Jadoon

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.