District admin establishes Flood Emergency and Response Center Abbottabad

(@FahadShabbir)

The District Administration Abbottabad Saturday has established Flood Emergency and Response Center in the district to help the victims of recent rains and floods

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2022 ) :The District Administration Abbottabad Saturday has established Flood Emergency and Response Center in the district to help the victims of recent rains and floods.

Representatives of all departments including Police, Cantonment board, Health Department, Communication and Works Department, Irrigation Department, Rescue 1122, Tehsil Municipal Administrations TMAs, Galyat Development Authority (GDA), Civil Defence, Water and Sanitation Services Company WSSCA will be present on the spot and ensure immediate action on any information.

The District Administration also directed the citizens to contact District Control Room Abbottabad in case of any emergency.