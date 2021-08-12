UrduPoint.com

District Admin Expedites Crackdown Against Violators Of Corona SOPs

Umer Jamshaid 9 minutes ago Thu 12th August 2021 | 07:08 PM

District admin expedites crackdown against violators of Corona SOPs

On the special directives of Commissioner Peshawar, the district administration has accelerated crackdown against the violators of Corona preventive standard operating procedures (SOPs) and sealed more business centers and arrested shopkeepers and managers on Thursday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :On the special directives of Commissioner Peshawar, the district administration has accelerated crackdown against the violators of Corona preventive standard operating procedures (SOPs) and sealed more business centers and arrested shopkeepers and managers on Thursday.

The officers of district administration visited various bazaars, inspected various business centers and sealed Seven Star Mega Mall (Warsak Road) and Toray Kabab House on violation of Covid related SOPs. Similarly, the officers also sealed 21 shops and arrested their owners.

The officers of district administration also inspected the status of the implementation of Corona SOPs in bus stations within their jurisdiction.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Khalid Mahmood has said that on the directives of Commissioner Peshawar Division, the crackdown was in progress in the district and urged upon the people to show adherence to the SOPs and mandatory use of safety masks.

He has also urged upon the drivers to implement official Corona SOPs while boarding commuters and extend cooperation to administration to control the spreading of the virus.

Related Topics

Peshawar Business Road Progress

Recent Stories

Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre issues new Hijri ..

Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre issues new Hijri Calendar

2 minutes ago
 UK reports another 29,612 corona-virus cases

UK reports another 29,612 corona-virus cases

8 minutes ago
 German NGO GOPA to work on solid waste, water mana ..

German NGO GOPA to work on solid waste, water management in Kabirwala

9 minutes ago
 Prime Minister briefed over overall energy situati ..

Prime Minister briefed over overall energy situation

9 minutes ago
 CCPO reviews security arrangements

CCPO reviews security arrangements

9 minutes ago
 Independence Day sports events to help find new ta ..

Independence Day sports events to help find new talent: DG SBP

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.