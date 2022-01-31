UrduPoint.com

District Admin Fails To Control Rising Flour Prices In Hyderabad

Faizan Hashmi Published January 31, 2022 | 10:25 PM

District admin fails to control rising flour prices in Hyderabad

The district administration has failed to control the prices of wheat flour and it was being sold in the city at maximum high price of the country

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2022 ) :The district administration has failed to control the prices of wheat flour and it was being sold in the city at maximum high price of the country.

The price of 10 kilograms flour bag in the city has gone up to over Rs 800 which is the highest in the country.

According to a private tv report, the price of flour in Hyderabad has gone up due to shortage of supply of wheat to flour mills.

According to the flour mill owners, the Sindh food Department was not releasing the required quantity of wheat to them due to which mills were buying wheat from the open market at exorbitant prices resultantly the price of flour has gone up.

