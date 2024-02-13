Open Menu

District Admin Finalized Arrangements For Upcoming Anti-polio Drive

Faizan Hashmi Published February 13, 2024 | 05:00 PM

District admin finalized arrangements for upcoming anti-polio drive

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2024) The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sanghar Dr. Imran ul Hassan Khowaja has said that strict action will be taken against officials who failed to implement the micro plan.

He said that he would personally oversee the upcoming polio eradication campaign by forming teams and no leniency will be shown towards officers responsible for any shortcomings.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting held in his office to review the arrangements of the campaign, which will run from February 26 to March 3, 2024.

The District Health Officer (DHO) Sanghar Dr. Faiz Muhammad Mari informed that preparations for the upcoming polio eradication campaign have been completed and 1327 teams have been formed, which will administer anti-polio drops to children under the age of five door-to-door.

Assistant Commissioners, Health Officers and other relevant officials from all concerned departments were present on the occasion.

