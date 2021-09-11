District admin finalizes arrangements for Cantonment Local Bodies Elections

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi District Administration on Saturday finalized all the arrangements for Cantonment Local Bodies Elections 2021 to be held on September 12.

According to a district administration spokesman, besides finalizing all the arrangements, additional security of the polling stations has also been ensured.

Regional Transport Authority, on the directives of the DC Rawalpindi had arranged vehicles to facilitate the election staff, he added.

He informed that the DC had directed the authorities to determine the responsibilities of all the departments concerned.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Muhammad Ali had directed the authorities concerned to complete all the arrangements for cantonment board elections.

He said that the district administration had offered unconditional support to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for the local bodies elections.

According to DC Rawalpindi, transparent conduct of Local Bodies elections is essential for the security and development of the country.

Therefore, it is more a social responsibility than a professional one to implement Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) effectively.

All-out efforts should be made to ensure that the continuity of democracy is strengthened as a result of these elections, the DC said and directed Assistant Commissioners and Municipal Officers to take all possible steps to ensure that the Code of Conduct issued by ECP for transparent and impartial elections is implemented in letter and spirit.

