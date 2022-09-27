District admin finalizes arrangements for Eid-e-Milad-Un-Nabi (saww)

District administration and police have finalized arrangements for Jashan-e-Milad-Un-Nabi (saww) as work has been started for cleanliness of roads and decoration of mosques and other places in the district

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2022 ) :District administration and police have finalized arrangements for Jashan-e-Milad-Un-Nabi (saww) as work has been started for cleanliness of roads and decoration of mosques and other places in the district.

This was said by the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Tahir Wato while presiding over a meeting to review arrangements along with City Police Officer (CPO) Khurram Shahzad Haider here on Tuesday.

The DC said that cleanliness of procession routes has been started while sewerage issues were also being resolved from the routes. He said that a ban has been imposed on theaters, cinemas and other publicity adding that amplifier act violations and processions without licenses would not be tolerated.

He said that task has been given to the Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) for best cleanliness arrangements in the city during Jashan-e-Miald-Un-Nabi (saw).

Speaking on the occasion, the City Police Officer (CPO)Khurram Shahzad Haider said that tight security arrangements would be made to avoid any untoward incident.

He said that more than 2,500 police officials would be deployed on security duty to maintain law and other situations. He warned law violators of strict action against them. He said that a comprehensive screening of the Milad Camps and meal distribution points would be made.